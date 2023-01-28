Rare video of Michael Jackson practicing ‘moon walk’ goes viral

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: There are countless reasons why Michael Jackson is a pop culture icon and his “moonwalk” dance move is one of them. A rare old video of the pop star practising his signature ‘moon walk’ went viral on Reddit, with netizens reminiscing about the legend and lauding his achievements in the comment section.

The 33-second clip shows Jackson practising the moonwalk steps in a circle and acing it. According to the Reddit user who posted the clip online, the clip dates back to the ’80s. “Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing his “Moon Circle” in the early 1980s (sic),” the video was captioned.

“It’s still magical to me that a human can move like that,” read a comment. “There’s like no artist in the world where you would say “wow they’re immensely talented” and there isn’t an immense amount of time spent practicing behind it (sic),” wrote a user. “I just assumed he knew how to do all his moves naturally… Wild to see him practice haha (sic),” read another comment.

“I wonder if this wasn’t long after he got burned in that Pepsi commercial. It would explain the head bandages,” said another user, remembering the time when the pop star’s hair briefly caught fire during filming for a Pepsi commercial in 1984.

Michael Jackson performed ‘moonwalk’ for the first time in 1983 during the television special, ‘Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever’. The dance became world famous since then. Reportedly, the dance was originally called ‘Backslide’ and it was taught to him by a dancer. Jackson had apparently changed the name to ‘Moonwalk’ after he learned it.