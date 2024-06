| Rashid On Cloud Nine Says Win Against Aus Is Something We Missed In Last Two Years

Afghanistan notched up a first-ever 21-run win over Australia in their must-win super 8 clash to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive

Australias Marcus Stoinis runs as Afghanistans captain Rashid Khan, left, appeals during the mens T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown. — Photo:AP

Kingstown: Skipper Rashid Khan lauded Afghanistan for their “massive” win over heavyweights Australia in the T20 World Cup, saying such glorious moments were missing in the last couple of years and attributed the victory to the number of all-rounders at the team’s disposal.

Afghanistan notched up a first-ever 21-run win over Australia in their must-win super 8 clash to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive. “Massive win for us as a team and as a nation. Great feeling. It’s something we missed in last two years. Really happy with the win and super proud of the guys,” Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51) slammed half-centuries but Australia restricted them to a manageable 148 for 6. However,all-rounder Gulabdin Naib produced his career-best figures of 4/20 to bowl out Australia for 127 in 19.2 overs.

“140 was a good total on this wicket. We didn’t finish as well as we should have. Opening partnership gave us best start. On this wicket, anything 130-plus, we were capable of defending it as long as we kept calm and had the belief. That’s the beauty of this team, having all-rounders and having options.”

Heaping praise on Naib, Rashid said: “The way Gulbadin bowled today – the experience he has, it came good today. The way Nabi started – the wicket of Warner – was also pleasing to see. It’s so important for us back home and around the world. I’m sure they’re proud and would’ve enjoyed the game.”

Naib, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said the win took a long time to come and hoped it will start a new chapter for the team. Afghanistan had come agonisingly close to beating Australia at the ODI World Cup last year but a special performance by Glenn Maxwell had denied them that joy.

“We were waiting for a long time. Great moment for me, my nation, my people. Big achievement for our cricket. Thanks to our fans for supporting our cricket journey. We worked hard for the last 2 months, and the result is in front of you,” he said.

“We beat Australia at last! It is a great achievement for Afghanistan cricket, our history isn’t too much so this is a great achievement. We played great cricket in the last World Cup, and this year we beat New Zealand in the group stage. Our journey starts now. We have great management and I’m very fortunate to have this team. Every game is important, we will rest tomorrow and think about it.” Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said it was just an off day in the office.