Afghanistan stun heavyweights Australia in T20 World Cup

All-rounder Gulabdin Naib produces his career-best figures of 4/20 to bowl out Australia for 127 in 19.2 overs

By PTI Updated On - 23 June 2024, 09:55 AM

Afghanistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. — Photo:AP

Kingstown: Afghanistan stunned heavyweights Australia by 21 runs in their Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Afghanistan rode on openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran’s (51) half centuries to post 148 for 6.

All rounder Gulabdin Naib then produced his career-best figures of 4/20 to bowl out Australia for 127 in 19.2 overs. With the win, Afghanistan kept themselves in contention of a semifinals spot. India and Australia game on Monday could now become a knockout fixture. Afghanistan had earlier defeated New Zealand in the group stage.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 60, Ibrahim Zadran 51; Pat Cummins 3/28) Australia 127 all out in 19.2 overs (Glenn Maxwell 59; Gulbadin Naib 4/20)