Rashmika Mandanna celebrates three years of ‘Geetha Govindam’

Helmed by Parasuram, the movie was a commercial hit. The song ‘Inkem Inkem Kavale’ from the film was a chartbuster.

By | Published: 5:17 pm

Popular south actor Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media and shared a series of pictures from the sets of her successful Telugu film ‘Geetha Govindam’. Tagging her co-star Vijay Deverakonda, the actor said it’s already three years.

Raskmika, who was paired with Vijay for ‘Geetha Govindam’ is celebrating three years of the film’s release. Helmed by Parasuram, the movie was a commercial hit. The song ‘Inkem Inkem Kavale’ from the film was a chartbuster.

The ‘Pushpa’ actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. In the first picture, which is a boomerang, she said, “It’s been three years already.” In another picture, she is seen in a traditional south Indian sari with the hashtag “#3yearsofgeethagovindam”, and the last picture is with the lead star of the film, Vijay, where both were seen laughing looking at each other. She tagged the hero in the photo.

To this, Vijay Deverakonda replied, “@iamRashmika – and we did make the magic :)) Geetha Madammm. I miss you all, Aravind sir, @ParasuramPetla sir, Bunny Vasu…(sic)”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .