Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023
Home | News | Rashmikaa Pair Stuns Top Seeds In International Womens Tennis Championship

Rashmikaa pair stuns top seeds in International Women’s Tennis Championship

The unseeded pair got the better of top seeds Jastina Mikulskyte and Zibhek Kulambayeva 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinal clash

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 26 December 23
Rashmikaa pair stuns top seeds in International Women’s Tennis Championship
Shrivalli Rashmikaa and Vaidehi Chaudhari after their pre-quarterfinal victory.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidehi Chaudhari, who were unseeded, stunned the top seeds to make it to the quarterfinal in the women’s doubles category of the W $40,000 International Women’s Tennis Championship at Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The unseeded pair got the better of top seeds Jastina Mikulskyte and Zibhek Kulambayeva 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinal clash.

They will next take on the pair of Ekaterina Makarova and Kamilla Bartone for a place in semifinals.

Meanwhile, another Hyderabad player Sahaja Yamalapalli and her partner Vaishnavi Adkar went down fighting to the duo of Akiko Omae and Beatrice Gumulya 1-6, 6-2, 12-14.

Results: Doubles Pre-quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidhei Chaudhari bt Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) (1)/Zibhek Kulambayeva (KAZ) (1) 7-6 (5),6-2;

Sahaja Yamalapalli/Vaishnavi Adkar lost to Akiko Omae and Beatrice Gumulya 1-6, 6-2, 12-14.

Related News

Latest News