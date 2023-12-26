Rashmikaa pair stuns top seeds in International Women’s Tennis Championship

The unseeded pair got the better of top seeds Jastina Mikulskyte and Zibhek Kulambayeva 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinal clash

Shrivalli Rashmikaa and Vaidehi Chaudhari after their pre-quarterfinal victory.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidehi Chaudhari, who were unseeded, stunned the top seeds to make it to the quarterfinal in the women’s doubles category of the W $40,000 International Women’s Tennis Championship at Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Mumbai on Tuesday.

They will next take on the pair of Ekaterina Makarova and Kamilla Bartone for a place in semifinals.

Meanwhile, another Hyderabad player Sahaja Yamalapalli and her partner Vaishnavi Adkar went down fighting to the duo of Akiko Omae and Beatrice Gumulya 1-6, 6-2, 12-14.

Results: Doubles Pre-quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidhei Chaudhari bt Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) (1)/Zibhek Kulambayeva (KAZ) (1) 7-6 (5),6-2;

Sahaja Yamalapalli/Vaishnavi Adkar lost to Akiko Omae and Beatrice Gumulya 1-6, 6-2, 12-14.