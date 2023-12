Telangana: Table Tennis teams announced for nationals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:52 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Table Tennis Association has announced its State teams that will compete in the upcoming UTT 85th Inter-State Sub Junior & Cadet National Table Tennis Championship to be held at Abhay Prashal Stadium, Indore, Madhya Pradesh starting January 16, 2024.

Squads: U-15: Boys: Akshay Khajandar, M Devansh Singh, M Katik Teja, V Manohar, Girls: Satya A, Sushrita Aniyah Anand, Sri Vidya, Paluri Jalani, Coach: M Venugopal; U-13:Singles: Boys: Yashvasin, Vivaan Bhatia, G Praman, D Tanay Kumar; Girls: Sro Saanvi, Sri Vidya, BV Mahima Krishna, S Gayatri, Coach: Somraj Roy; U-11: Singles: Boys: Pogaku Vedansh, Hriaan Kheskani; Girls: BV Mahima Krishna, Ridhi Toro; Coach: D Pratik Kumar, Manager: M Deepesh Singh.

