Ratan Tata backs startup Goodfellows, that helps lonely senior citizens

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:25 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata has extended his support to Goodfellows, a startup that connects youngsters with senior citizens. The 84-years-old business tycoon has always been one to be known for his philanthropy.

The startup was founded by Shantanu Naidu and received a seed investment of an undisclosed amount. According to various news reports, the founder also manages Ratan Tata’s office and his startup investment portfolio, in the role of general manager. He also assists Tata as chairman of the group’s massive philanthropy arm, Tata Trusts.

Goodfellows aims to help senior citizens who are often left unattended to and feel lonely. In today’s times, most elderly individuals live alone as their children are overseas and face several challenges.

The startup which is a subscription-based service connects young college students who will be called ‘good fellows’ with elderly persons who can keep them company, which could mean anything from going for a quiet walk or watching a movie to just engaging in conversations. The service is only available in Mumbai currently but there are plans to extend it to other cities.

Goodfellows is touted to be the first companionship startup for senior citizens. Though several non-profit organizations with similar plans were launched before, it became hard to sustain the program.