Ratan Tata conferred with Maharashtra’s first Udyog Ratna award

The 'Udyog Ratna' award signifies a momentous step by the Maharashtra government to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in the state's industrial and economic development.

By ANI Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Mumbai: Industrialist Ratan Tata was on Saturday conferred the first-ever ‘Udyog Ratna’ award instituted by the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, presented the prestigious award to the veteran industrialist, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the industry and the nation. The decision to bestow this esteemed award upon Ratan Tata was made in acknowledgment of the profound impact that both he (Ratan Tata) and the Tata Group have had on India’s economy and society.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his gratitude to Ratan Tata for accepting this honour. “Ratan Tata’s and Tata Group’s contribution to the country is immense. I thank him for accepting this award given by the Maharashtra government,” CM Shinde said.Â He further emphasized the significance of Tata’s multifaceted contributions, stating, “The contribution of Tata Group and Ratan Tata is ubiquitous, spanning from airlines to various other sectors. Tata means trust.” Due to his health condition, the ceremony was held at his residence. This inaugural ‘Udyog Ratna’ award is a testament to his enduring legacy and tireless dedication to the betterment of India’s industries and society as a whole.

This first-ever award is a fitting tribute to the exemplary contributions of Ratan Tata and the Tata Group to the nation’s progress.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the pivotal role that business leaders like Ratan Tata play in shaping the destiny of India’s industries and its people.

It underscored the importance of trust, vision, and perseverance in fostering innovation and progress on a grand scale.

As the Tata Group continues to leave an indelible mark on India’s economic landscape, the ‘Udyog Ratna’ award stands as a symbol of appreciation for their enduring commitment to excellence and their tireless efforts to lead the nation into a brighter future.