‘Central govt doesn’t want to construct AIIMS in Darbhanga’: JDU President Lalan Singh

Janata Dal President Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Saturday said that the central government does not want to construct an AIIMS in Darbhanga.

By ANI Published Date - 05:02 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Janata Dal President Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Saturday said that the central government does not want to construct an AIIMS in Darbhanga.

Patna: Janata Dal (United) President Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Saturday said that the central government does not want to construct an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bihar’s Darbhanga, and accused it of only ‘doing politics over it’.

“The central government does not want to construct AIIMS in Darbhanga and just wants to just do politics over it. Bihar CM has also expressed that AIIMS medical college should be constructed in Darbhanga.

The state government sanctioned land for the construction but they do not want to construct AIIMS,” Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said while speaking to ANI.

In continuation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Darbhanga row, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday that it is his government’s wish that the next AIIMS should be in Darbhanga.

“We are getting medical colleges constructed everywhere. Don’t worry. AIIMS came to Patna and now the next AIIMS should be in Darbhanga. This is our wish,” Nitish Kumar said.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi hit out at Nitish Kumar over the AIIMS Darbhanga row saying that Chief Minister Kumar does not want another AIIMS to be made in the region.

Talking to the reporters, the BJP MP said, “Nitish Kumar does not want another AIIMS to be made in Darbhanga, because if it is made its credit will be given to PM Modi. He wants to keep Bihar deprived of development schemes.”

Earlier reacting to the claims made by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav that the Centre is doing politics over AIIMS construction in Darbhanga, Union Health Minister said that the state government should provide land for the construction of AIIMS in Darbhanga.

“Dear Tejashwi ji, the Modi government does not do politics in development but does politics of development. Our intention is clear. The permission for AIIMS Darbhanga was given by the Modi government on 19 September 2020 and the first land was given by the Bihar government on 3 November 2021.

After this, you came to the government and changed this place on 30 April 2023 while doing politics. The expert committee inspected the land to check the land according to the rules,” he shared in a tweet.