Ratio & Proportion problems made easy

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.

1. The present age of two persons is 36 and 50 years respectively. If after n years the ratio of their age will be 3 : 4, then the value of n is?

a) 3 b) 4 c) 5 d) 6

Ans: d

Solution: (36 n) / (50 n) = 3/4

=>;144 4n = 150 3n

=>; 4n – 3n = 150 – 144

=>; n = 6

2. The ratio between Samrat’s and Abhay’s age at present is 2 : 3. Samrat is 6 years younger than Abhay. The ratio of Samrat’s age to Abhay’s age after 6 years will be?

a) 3 : 4 b) 2 : 3 c) 1 : 2 d) 4 : 5

Ans: a

Solution: Samrat’s present age = 2x years

Abhay’s present age = 3x years

3x – 2x = 6

x = 6

 Required ratio

= (2 × 6 6) : (3 × 6 6)

= 18 : 24 = 3 : 4

3. The ratio of the ages of two persons is 4 : 7 and the age of one of them is greater than that of the other by 30 years. The sum of their ages (in years) is?

a) 110 b) 100 c) 90 d) 80

Ans: a

Solution: Ages of the persons = 4x and 7x years.

 7x – 4x = 30

=>; 3x = 30

=>; x = 10

 Sum of their ages = 4x 7x

= 11x years

= 11 × 10 = 110 years

4. The ratio of ages of two persons is 5 : 9 and the age of one of them is greater than the other by 40 years. The sum of their ages in year is?

a) 140 b) 150 c) 160 d) 170

Ans: a

Solution: Age of first person = 5x years

Age of second person = 9x years

According to the question,

9x – 5x = 40 Þ 4x = 40

x = 10

Sum of their ages

= 5x 9x = 14x

= 14 × 10 = 140 years

5. The current ages of Samanvitha and Advika are in the ratio 5 : 3. Five years from now, their ages will be in the ratio 10 : 7. Then, Advika’s current age is?

a) 4 years b) 15 years c) 10 years d) 9 years

Ans: d

Solution: Samanvitha’s present age = 5x years

Advika’s present age = 3x years

According to the question,

After 5 years,

(5x 5) / (3x 5) = 10/7

=>; (x 1) / (3x 5) = 2/7

=>; 7x 7 = 6x 10

=>; 7x – 6x = 10 – 7

=>; x = 3

 Advika’s present age = 3x= 9 years

