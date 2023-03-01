Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ teaser to release on March 6

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who is in full swing with consecutive hit films will next be seen in an action thriller ‘Ravanasura’ under the direction of creative director Sudheer Varma.

Sudheer Varma’s perfect planning made sure the shooting part wrapped up in the scheduled time. Currently, post-production work is under way. In the meanwhile, the makers announced to release the teaser on March 6. The announcement has been made through this intense poster where Ravi Teja appears in a trendy, yet ferocious look.

‘Ravanasura’ is being mounted on a large scale with high production values. Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo scored the music and the two songs of the movie became superhits.

The cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan, while Naveen Nooli is the editor. Srikanth Vissa penned a first-of-its-kind story, wherein Sudheer Varma with his mark is making the movie a stylish action thriller with some unexpected twists and turns in the narrative.

The movie is getting ready for release on April 9 as one of the biggest attractions of the summer.