Over 5 booked in Hyderabad for rave party

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday booked a case against a few persons for organising a ‘rave party’ at a farmhouse. According to the police, one Parvez organised the party at his farmhouse at Umda Hills in the Chandrayangutta police station limits in connection with the inauguration of the farmhouse. He invited his friends and allegedly arranged dancers through some middlemen. “Parvez along with his friends Farooq, Jahangir, Azeem, Baba, and others engaged dancers and gave money to entertain. After the video clip went viral, an inquiry was conducted by the police and a case booked against them,” said Rudra Bhaskar, SHO (Chandrayangutta).

