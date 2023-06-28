Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla to join the Armed Forces

Sharing a picture of Ishita Shukla, Ravi Kishan took to his social media to share the news about his 21-year-old daughter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Under the Agnipath programme, which the Central Government has introduced last year, Ishita Shukla, daughter of actor-turned-MP Ravi Kishan, is prepared to join the Defence Forces.

On June 14, 2022, the Union Cabinet authorised ‘Agnipath’, a recruiting programme for young Indians interested in joining the armed services. Young people chosen for the programme will be referred to as ‘Agniveers’ and given the chance to seek enrolment in the permanent cadre.

Kishan had shared about it on his Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of Ishita Shukla, the proud father wrote, “My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of the 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. Proud moment as a father cuz On 26th January, she will take part in the national parade in front of Hon’ble President Smt. @durapadi_murmu ji and Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the entire nation. Kudos to all those performing (sic).”

