Here are the movies, shows streaming on OTTs from Friday, March 1

Let's look into the deets about where and when Eagle and other movies/shows will be available.
Hyderabad: The latest update is that Ravi Teja‘s Eagle is one of the movies making a digital debut this Friday. Let’s look into the deets about where and when Eagle and other movies/shows will be available.
Movie: Eagle (Streaming from March 1)
Cast: Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, Navdeep
Where to watch: ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video
Movie: Maamla Legal Hai (Streaming from March 1)
Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Naila Grewal
Where to watch: Netflix
Series: Sunflower Season 2 (Streaming from March 1)
Cast: Sunil Grover, Adah Sharma, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Radhika Bhatt
Where to watch: Zee 5
Movie: My Name is Loh Kiwan (Streaming from March 1)
Cast: Jo Han-chul, Choi Sung-eun
Where to watch: Netflix