Here are the movies, shows streaming on OTTs from Friday, March 1

Let's look into the deets about where and when Eagle and other movies/shows will be available.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 03:19 PM

Eagle

Hyderabad: The latest update is that Ravi Teja's Eagle is one of the movies making a digital debut this Friday. Let's look into the deets about where and when Eagle and other movies/shows will be available.

Movie: Eagle (Streaming from March 1)

Cast: Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, Navdeep

Where to watch: ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video

Movie: Maamla Legal Hai (Streaming from March 1)

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Naila Grewal

Where to watch: Netflix

Series: Sunflower Season 2 (Streaming from March 1)

Cast: Sunil Grover, Adah Sharma, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Radhika Bhatt

Where to watch: Zee 5

Movie: My Name is Loh Kiwan (Streaming from March 1)

Cast: Jo Han-chul, Choi Sung-eun

Where to watch: Netflix