ADG Ravideep Singh Sahi takes command over South Zone of CRPF

ADG Ravideep Singh Sahi had joined as Assistant Commandant in CRPF and during his more than 37 years of service, he served in various operational theatres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Ravideep Singh Sahi, ADG, an officer of 1986 batch of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Cadre, took over command of South Zone of CRPF at Hyderabad.

Sahi joined as Assistant Commandant in CRPF and during his more than 37 years of service, he served in various operational theatres of J&K, Chhattisgarh and North East. After an attack on Parliament House in December 2001, Sahi was selected for deputation with Lok Sabha Secretariat as Joint Director (Security) in 2002 and served there till 2007 and was instrumental in upgrading the security apparatus of Parliament House Complex.

He served as IG Srinagar Sector, CRPF for longest period of time from December 2016 to March 2020 and played a crucial role in anti-terrorist operation and handling of law and order challenges pre and post Article 370 abrogation.

For his courage, unblemished and outstanding service to the nation, Sahi has been decorated with Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak, DGs commendation disc.

A sports and adventure enthusiast, Sahi represented CRPF in Himalayan Car Rally in 1995 and stood 3rd. He is an ardent Lawn Tennis player and represented CRPF in All India Police Tennis tournament on number of occasions and was runner-up in open singles in the year 2000 at Guwahati.