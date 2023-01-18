I misunderstood the behaviour of IT Officials during raid: Malla Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Minister Ch Malla Reddy has regretted his behaviour during an Income Tax raid on his house saying that he was under tremendous emotional trauma after coming to know that his son Mahendar Reddy was admitted to a hospital for treatment of chest pain.

“Since I was under huge emotional pressure, I thought my son was beaten up by the CRPF. It was a very sensitive moment, as a father I couldn’t restrict myself and might have behaved harshly with the Income Tax officials“, Malla Reddy said in a statement here on Wednesday.

He said he had come to know later that his son was not assaulted by the CRPF and “I feel regretful for my hasty reaction and misunderstanding. I just want to clarify that I acted harshly due to emotions at that point of time which could have been avoided for which I am feeling unhappy”, he added.