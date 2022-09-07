Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful knee surgery

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:06 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

The 33-year-old played the first two matches of the Asia Cup but was ruled out due to an injury. Axar Patel replaced the injured Jadeja in the Asia Cup squad.

Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup, has undergone knee surgery at a hospital. The all-rounder posted his pictures on his official Instagram account to thank his well-wishers.

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” Jadeja wrote.

He was forced to undergo surgery due to an injury in his knee. He will soon begin the recovery process in a few days.

With ICC T20 World Cup around the corner, Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a matter of grave concern for the Indian team. However, it would be too early to jump to any conclusions. India has been struggling in his absence as the team lost the first two matches of the Super 4 in the Asia Cup. It would be a big jolt for the Indian team management if Jadeja fails to achieve fitness before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.