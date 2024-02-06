| Raza Stars In Sbi Hyderabads Six Goals Rout In All India Inter Circle Football Tournament

Raza stars in SBI Hyderabad’s six-goals rout in All India Inter-Circle football tournament

Zaki Raza smashed a hat-trick to lead SBI Hyderabad Circle to a massive 6-0 win in the All India Inter-Circle football tournament at New Delhi on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 07:56 PM

SBI Hyderabad Circle thrashed SBI Amaravathi 6-0 in the All India Inter-Circle tournament at New Delhi on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Zaki Raza smashed a hat-trick in SBI Hyderabad Circle’s 6-0 triumph over SBI Amaravathi Circle in the All India Inter-Circle football tournament at New Delhi on Tuesday.

Alongside Raza, Mohd Qizar netted twice and Mohd Fareed also chipped in with a goal in the one-sided match. Hyderabad side will next face Kolkata Circle in the final league match on Wednesday, who edged past Bhopal Circle 3-2 in the other game.

Also Read Hyderabad set to host India’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait on June 6

Kerala Circle post 7-0 win over Chandigarh and Mumbai Circle cruised past Guwahati 3-1.

Results: SBI Hyderabad Circle 6 bt SBI Amaravathi Circle 0, SBI Kolkata Circle 3 bt SBI Bhopal Circle 2, SBI Kerala Circle 7 bt SBI Chandigarh Circle 0, SBI Mumbai Circle 3 bt SBI Guwahati Circle 1.