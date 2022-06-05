RBI considering including images of Tagore and Kalam on currency notes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:43 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly considering using images of Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam, alongside Mahatma Gandhi, on the new series of currency notes.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, the Central Bank and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) have sent two sample sets of Gandhi, Tagore, and Kalam to IIT-Delhi Emeritus Professor Dilip T Shahani, who is responsible for selecting and submitting watermarks to the government for final approval.

Quoting the sources, the media report claimed that in 2020, an RBI internal committee whose task was to recommend new security features on the currency notes proposed that multiple personalities can be included in the new series of currency notes.

The currency notes in the United States include images of former President Abraham Lincoln, along with the country’s founding fathers, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, and Alexander Hamilton.