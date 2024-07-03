“Arijit Singh wrote Vande Mataram”: Woman’s response to digital creator’s question leaves internet in splits

The visible lack of awareness of young Indians made some netizens laugh, but others reacted to it sharply

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 06:44 PM

Rehan Khan, a digital creator, makes short videos by going around and asking people general knowledge questions. Recently, he asked a bunch of young Indians who composed India’s national song. As one would imagine, most would have given the right answer, but that was not the case.

Possibly confused between ‘national song’ and ‘national anthem’, several said it was Rabindranath Tagore who wrote the ‘national song’. The correct answer to Rehan’s question, however, is Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, who the poem in Sanskritised Bengali in 1870s . The first two verses of the poem were later adopted as the national song by the Congress in 1937.

But one response that stood out was ‘Arijit Singh’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REHAN KHAN (@voxhub.rehan)

In a response that left the internet in splits, a woman said it was playback singer Arijit Singh who wrote the ‘national song’ Many people saw the funny side of the response, but some social media users expressed their frustrations. One user said “OMG.. This (These) kids.. They dont know basic information of country… National song is Vande Mataram written by Bankimchandra chatergee (Chatterjee)”.