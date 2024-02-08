RBI’s MPC retains repo rate at 6.50%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC's decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% after three-day deliberations.

By IANS Published Date - 8 February 2024, 10:30 AM

Chennai: Not belying the expectations of senior economists, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the repo rate at 6.50 per cent.

The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to the commercial banks.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the committee decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.

The MPC also decided not to change its stance from ‘withdrawal of accomodation’.

The MPC met on February 6-8.