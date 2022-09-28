Reagene Innovations bags best research award for designing 3D bio-printed human models

Hyderabad: Reagene Innovations, a start-up company incubated at Aspire BioNest, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has bagged best research award at the Advances in Molecular Diagnostics and Precision Medicine international conference recently held in Chennai.

The award was in recognition of their work on designing 3D bio-printed human models of Covid-19 and type 2 Diabetes which the company used to launch therapeutics in less than two years. The 3D bio-printing is a cutting-edge technology which allows scientists to create human-like organs for discovery and development of drugs against human diseases, a press release said.

Reagene Innovations Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Uday Saxena said the use of 3D bio-printing of human like organs and disease systems can save the pharma industry time, several millions of dollars and increase likelihood of success in launching new products.