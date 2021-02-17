REC Foundation grants Rs 1.26 cr to IRCS Warangal

IRCS members led by Dr Pesaru Vijayachander Reddy called on the Collector at his office and thanked him for his efforts to get the funds on Wednesday

Warangal Urban: REC Limited (Rural Electrification Corporation Limited), a Navratna company, has sanctioned Rs 1.26 crore grants under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Warangal Urban district unit, following the request by District Collector and District President of IRCS, Warangal Urban unit, Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and members of the IRCS governing body.

IRCS members led by Dr Pesaru Vijayachander Reddy called on the Collector at his office and thanked him for his efforts to get the funds on Wednesday.

The funds would be spent on the modernisation of the IRCS’s Blood Centre, at Subedari in Hanamkonda. It may be recalled here that a platelet agitator with incubator at a cost of Rs 3.22 lakh was donated by the State Bank of India (SBI) under the Corporate Social Reasonability (CSR), while BJP senior leader and MP (Rajya Sabha) Garikapati Mohan Rao donated a biochemistry analyser priced Rs 6 lakh to the blood centre recently. IRCS state managing committee member EV Srinivas Rao, Potlapally Srinivas Rao, M Nagaiah, Bommineni Papi Reddy and others accompnaied Vijaychander Reddy.

