Recognizing the role of teachers during pandemic

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Pallavi Model School Bowenpally celebrated World Teachers Day on October 5, 2020 by organising a special assembly virtually. Children spoke on the fact that this day is celebrated worldwide to appreciate and regard the work of educators, teachers, researchers and professors.

The UNESCO along with UNICEF has reinforced the contributions of educators internationally. This year’s theme is for the day was “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future”. Students spoke on how the theme aims to promote the role of the teachers during the pandemic and how they have adapted themselves to being promoters of remote learning.

It also emphasizes on the significance of the teachers and educators in mitigating the learning gaps due to physical constraints. Children acknowledged the marked difference a teacher makes in the progress of society.

