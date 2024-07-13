Harish Rao demands prompt payment of salaries to govt staff

He added that 13 days of the current month had passed, but the regular teachers of model schools had not received their salaries so far.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 11:01 PM

File photo of Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: Even as the State government was boasting of paying staff salaries on the first of every month, this has proved to be wrong in case of the staff of different departments, BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao said on Saturday.

Stating that government employees were getting frustrated to deal with experience of delayed payments, he added that 13 days of the current month had passed, but the regular teachers of model schools had not received their salaries so far. Same was the case with outsourced teachers and those being paid on hourly basis.

The government paid salaries to only half of the employees in Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Sircilla and Peddapalli on July 8. More than a thousand regular teachers working in all eight districts have not yet been paid their salaries. Apart from them, the government has not paid the salaries of some 2,000 outsourced and hourly based teachers who work in model schools.

He demanded the government to respect the teachers and ensure that the delay in payments of salaries was avoided.