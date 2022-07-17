Recruitment exams: Districts and rivers of Telangana

These practice questions focusing on rivers in Telangana will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

Match the following.

1. Godavari River A. Nashik Trimbakeshwar

2. Krishna River B. Satpura Range

3. Manjra River C. Mahabaleshwar

4. Pranhita River D. Balaghat Range

Elect the correct answer from the codes given below

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D

b. 1-D, 2-A, 3-C, 4- B

c. 1-A, 2-C, 3-D, 4- B

d. 1-A, 2-D, 3-B, 4- C

Ans: c

Explanation:

• The Godavari River rises in Western Ghats at Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district of Maharastra.

• The Krishna River originates in the Western Ghats near Mahabaleshwar at an elevation of about 1,300 metres.

• The Manjira River originates in the Balaghat Range of hills near Ahmednagar district at an altitude of 823 metres.

• The Pranhita River is the southern slopes of the Satpura range in southeast Madhya Pradesh. It flows along the border of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra and Komaram Bheem, Asifabad district in Telangana.

1. Which of the following rivers is a tributary of Godavari River?

a. Manjira

b. Pranhita

c. Manair

d. All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The main tributaries of Godavari River are Manjira, Manair, Pranhita, Indravathi, Shabari and Sileru. The total length of Godavari in Telangana is about 600 kms.

2. In which district was Sriram Sagar Project constructed on Godavari river?

a. Nirmal

b. Kamareddy

c. Nizamabad

d. Khammam

Ans: c

Explanation: Sriram Sagar Project was built across Godavari River in Pochampadu of Nizamabad district. It flows on the northern part of the Nizamabad district separating it from Nanded and Nirmal districts and finally enters into Jagitial district.

3. Which dam was constructed near Narmal village in Sircilla district?

a. Upper Manair

b. Mid Manair

c. Nizam Sagar Dam

d. Lower Manair

Ans: a

Explanation: Upper Manair dam was constructed during the Nizam period near Narmal village in Gambiraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district. Foundation stone was laid in 1943 by Nizam of Hyderabad State.

4. Which of the following is/are true regarding Manjira River?

i) Nizam Sagar Dam and Singur Reservoirs are constructed across the Manjira River

ii) The tributaries of Manjira River are Terna, Tawarja and Gharni

iii) The Manjia River dries in summer season and is a major tributary of Godavari River

Codes:-

a. i and ii only

b. ii and iii only

c. i and iii only

d. i, ii and iii

Ans: d

Explanation: Manjira is a non-perennial river which dries in summer and it is a major tributary of Godavari River. Nizam Sagar dam was constructed across the Manjira River between Achampet and Banjapalle village of the Kamareddy district. Singur reservoir is another water storage project which is situated in Kamareddy district. The tributaries of Manjira River are Terna, Tawarja and Gharni.

5. Which pair is correct?

a. Ramappa temple – Mulugu|

b. Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy – Dharmapuri

c. Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy temple – Siddipet

d. All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation:

• Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreshwara temple, is a Kakatiya style Hindu temple dedicated to the god Shiva, located in Palampet village in Mulugu district. It was constructed in the year 1213 CE by Recharla Rudra.

• The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple is situated at Dharmapuri in Jagityal district on the southern bank of the sacred river Godavari. Dharmapuri also called as ‘Dakshina Kashi’ and is famous one of the nine Narasimha Kshetras of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

• Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy temple is on the hill in Komuravelli village, Siddipet district. Komrelly Mallanna is also popular as Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles