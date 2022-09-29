Red chilli sold at record price of Rs 90,000 per quintal in Warangal

File Photo

Warangal: The desi variety of red chilli was sold at an all-time record price of Rs.90,000 per quintal at the Enumamula market here on Thursday.

A farmer Kancha Ashok from Hybathpally village of Parkal mandal in Hanamkonda district, who brought a bag of chillies weighing 40 kg to the market, got the highest ever price.

Lakshmi Sai Trading company purchased the bag by offering Rs 90,000 per quintal, which is an all-time record price in the history of the market. Ashok had stored the chilli in a cold-storage unit expecting a high price.

According to the officials, a total of 45,000 bags of chilli were sold at the market in the season that ended in April/May. The desi variety chilli was sold at Rs 65,000 per quintal till two weeks ago. “Though the chilli has got Rs 90,000 per quintal, there is no much benefit to the farmers since the chilli season ended and there is not much stock left with the farmers,” said a farmer.