Redo your home artfully for the festivities

New Delhi: Come the festive season, and homes turn into a melting pot of culture, family and warm cheer. Transforming your abode with a special focus on traditional arts and colour is something that can add to festive joy.

Festive additions like a Madhubani or Worli painting, a carpet done in pallet of golden and crimson, or wallpapers are an option, and can truly transform a room.

Festivities come alive with colours. Most people will now turn to giving a facelift to their homes as is customary. With walls, kitchenware, a little furniture polish here and there and some linen upgrades, we are all set to welcome the festivities with enthusiasm and aplomb. There is no better time or way to co-create beautiful transformations to the house, says Manoj Rathi, Head, U&Us home design studio.

“Bright and peppy interior decor is the best way to capture the spirit of celebration. Regional traditional art forms like Madhubani art, artefacts along with wall art can be used very effectively to create a beautiful inviting ambience which is a rich potpourri of culture. Accent coloured/print wallpapers are a great way of giving an instant festive vibe to your humble abode,” Rathi told IANSlife.

According to Lalitesh Manderkar, General Manager – Design at Godrej Interio, redecorating the house is also one tradition during festivities.

“On festivals we dress ourselves with festive clothing and our homes with flowers and colourful rangoli. The festival rituals and traditions help in many ways that people aren’t always cognizant of. Colours and patterns have different symbolic relevance in diverse cultures, and this integrated in celebrations in one way or the other and also uplifts sprits. It is during these festive times that we welcome our family and friends into our homes to celebrate, for which we prep our homes in many ways ï¿½ deep cleaning of the house, paint the walls, purchase new furniture or furnishings etc,” he said.

