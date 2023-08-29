| Reduction In Cooking Gas Cylinder Prices Will Provide Convenience To All My Sisters Says Pm Modi

By IANS Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the reduction in prices of cooking gas cylinders by Rs 200 for all connection holders will give a lot of convenience to all “my sisters and family members on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.”

Modi said that he wishes that all his sisters remain happy and healthy, he wrote on X.

His comment came after the union cabinet announced reduction in prices of cooking gas LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for all connection holders.

The cabinet also announced 75 lakh new connections under the Ujjwala scheme.