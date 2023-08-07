TS-bPASS complaint lodging mechanism gets encouraging response

As of now, details of 132 complaints have been shared with the Task Force teams and they were processing the same.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: Making effective use of the mechanism to lodge complaints regarding unauthorized structures or layouts coming up in their vicinity on the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS), people have lodged over 130 complaints so far.

In addition to building plan approvals, TS-bPASS had introduced the complaint lodging mechanism for people two months ago, after which 130 complaints have been lodged by people. Officials are working on addressing the complaints. Among all the ULBs, 10 complaints, the highest, have been filed from Karimnagar, followed by nine from Manikonda and seven from Jagtial. Majority of the complaints are pertaining to unauthorized structures.

The idea was to involve citizens in curbing unauthorized structures in the State. People can lodge any complaint pertaining to unauthorized structures, illegal layouts or encroachments in their vicinity, a TS-bPASS official said.

“Identity of the complainants will not be revealed and there should not be any safety concerns,” the official said, adding that an action taken report would also be shared with the complainants after their complaint was processed.

People can lodge their complaint along with an image or latitude and longitude details, if possible, of the structure or layout for authentication. Soon after a complaint is lodged on the TS–bPASS, the same is shared with respective District Task Force teams under whose jurisdiction the complaint falls. Monitored by the District Additional Collectors, these teams work on the complaints, check the structure or layout details and initiate action accordingly.

To make things convenient for users, TS–bPASS recently introduced new modules as well. These include an enforcement module, correction module, land use information and revision module. Applicants now have the option of making minor corrections in the application under the correction module. Through land use module, details of a particular land parcel whether it is agriculture, commercial or residential can be ascertained.