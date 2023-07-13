TS-bPASS plans new features to make building plan application easier

Plans are being made to incorporate the fire NOC application in the TS-bPASS portal

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: Applicants filing building plan applications can now look forward to obtaining fire No Objection Certificates and mortgage release deeds online as efforts are being made to incorporate these services under the Telangana State Building Permissions and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS).

At present, applicants, especially for high rise structures, have to file applications with the Fire Services department to obtain the NOC. After scrutiny of the application and verification of firefighting systems installation as per norms, the department issues a clearance certificate to the applicants.

Since the exercise was consuming more time in processing the applications and sanctioning approval, plans are being made to incorporate the fire NOC application in the TS-bPASS portal.

The objective was to make things convenient for applicants and cut down the time for processing the application. Accordingly, plans were being made to facilitate the applicants to file the fire service drawings and plans along with the building plan application in the system, TS-bPASS CEO Vinay Kumar said.

After the application is filed, the Fire Services department will access the application and scrutinize it. After verification, the department officials will process the application as per compliance with the norms, he said.

Similarly, proposals were being worked out to further simplify mortgage filing and release deeds through TS-bPASS. At present, applicants file building plan approval applications and seek mortgage clearance from the Registration department.

Under the current practice, applicants have to pay multiple visits to the Sub Registrar Office to file mortgage and seek release deeds for their buildings. To avoid this cumbersome exercise, proposals were being made facilitate the mortgage release through TS-bPASS.

However, there is a need to make a few changes in the SRO office operations. All these proposals will take shape after the State government approves them to upgrade the TS-bPASS accordingly, Vinay Kumar said.

The two facilities are among several services that were being incorporated into TS-bPASS for the convenience of the public. Earlier, there was no provision for any revision or making any corrections in personal details in the applications. Though the service was applicable in the single window registration, it has been now extended to instant registration (applications filed for approval up to 75 square yards) as well.

Further, in case of rejected applications, show cause notices were being issued to the applicants, instructing them to respond within a week. Generally, applications are rejected for different reasons, including shortfalls, incomplete details among others.

An opportunity was being extended to the applicants to upload the required documents or details as required by the system. Since the introduction of the service, applicants do not have to file fresh application again for approval.

Also Read TS-bPASS makes nod for building permissions easy