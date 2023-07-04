Refund full fee to students who cancel admission before Sept 30: UGC to HEIs

Students will get a 90 per cent fee refund if they cancel admission in less than 15 days before the last date

Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: In a relief to students and parents, who otherwise struggle to get fee refund after admission cancellation, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to refund full fee to students who cancel admission or migrate up to September 30.

The Commission has come out with the fee refund policy for the academic year 2023-24. As per the policy that was decided during the UGC’s 570th meeting held on June 27, the HEIs can deduct a maximum of Rs.1,000 as processing fee if a student cancels admission or migrates to a different institution up to October 31.

The new policy is a big relief for students as several colleges, particularly the engineering, withhold certificates of students on the account of admission cancellation or migration. For the institutions, whose admissions schedule extends beyond October 31, a full fee should be refunded if students withdraw 15 days or more before the last date of admission.

Students will get a 90 per cent fee refund if they cancel admission in less than 15 days before the last date. Similarly, institutions should refund 50 per cent fee if students cancel admissions 30 days or less, after the last date of admission. No refund will be applicable if admissions are cancelled more than 30 days into the notified deadline.

The HEIs were instructed to ensure compliance with the fee refund policy for the academic year 2023-24 besides redressing any grievances. They were warned of punitive action if they violate the provisions of the UGC fee refund policy 2023-24 and withholding original certificates of students.