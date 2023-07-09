Regenerative Therapy: The New Alternative To Surgery | Dr.Sudheer Dhara | Pain Management Awareness

This wear-and-tear on our bodies can lead to degeneration, resulting in persistent pain and limited mobility.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: Many of us experience chronic joint pain, especially as we age or engage in physically demanding activities. This wear-and-tear on our bodies can lead to degeneration, resulting in persistent pain and limited mobility.

For instance, women who spend long hours on their feet often suffer from chronic joint pain. But what if there was a way to manage and alleviate this pain without resorting to surgery?