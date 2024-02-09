Indian adults prioritize wellness and personal finance in 2024: Amex Trendex Report

According to the survey, which included consumers from India, Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and UK, 80 per cent of Indians prioritize their mental health at work and a 78 per cent reported that their workplace offers health and wellness benefits.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: Indian adults are prioritizing wellness and personal finance as their top two priorities for 2024, a survey report Amex Trendex by American Express, which seeks to highlight trends in mental, physical, and financial wellness, personal sustainability goals and the future of work-life priorities, a press release said.

As per the report, physical wellness (76 per cent) and personal finance (69 per cent) are the top areas of focus for Indians for New Year resolutions in 2024. Of those prioritizing physical wellness, top resolutions include eating healthier (73 per cent), more outdoor activities (63 per cent) and getting a home exercise machine (51 per cent).

American Express Banking Corp., CEO and Country Manager, India Sanjay Khanna said while India and global consumers are almost at par with their new year resolutions around physical wellness, it is great to see how 69 per cent Indians are also focused around personal finance goals.