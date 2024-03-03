Pause for Perspective offers diverse community support groups in March providing healing and connection

Hosted by Pause for Perspective, an organisation dedicated to mental health, these series of sessions are predominantly conducted online.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 3 March 2024, 02:04 PM

Hyderabad: In an effort to provide individuals with opportunities for healing and community connection, a series of diverse support groups and group therapy sessions are being offered throughout the month of March.

Reclaiming “Bipolar”:

Scheduled on March 9 and 23, the program provides a platform for individuals with bipolar disorder to heal, explore, and find a community. Facilitated by Vasavi, the sessions operate between 6 pm to 8 pm on online, with fees ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 500.

Animal-related grief:

For individuals dealing with the loss of cherished animal companions, the sessions planned for March 10 and 24 aim to provide a setting for healing and contemplation, allowing participants to remember and pay tribute to their lives. Scheduled from 11 am to 1 pm, it is facilitated by Eera and operated online, the participation fee ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 500.

Support for Neurodivergent children & individuals:

A supportive community space tailored for neurodivergent children aged 12 to 16, with online sessions scheduled for March 12 and 26, from 5 to 6.30 pm. Fees range from Rs 300 to Rs 500. Similarly, online sessions on March 16 and 30, from 5 to 6.30 pm, cater to individuals navigating neurodivergence. The fee ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 300.

Neurodivergent is a non-medical umbrella term that describes people with variations in their mental functions, including conditions like autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Queer Support Group:

Providing a supportive environment and fostering community connections for LGBTQ individuals, sessions are accessible both in person at the Queer-Trans Wellness and Support Center (QT Center) in Habsiguda on March 2d from 5 to 7 pm, and virtually on March 30 from 5 to 7 pm. While the online session begins with a fee of Rs 100, the entry to the QT Center, facilitated by Aarathi Selvan, is free.

Grief circle:

Facilitated by Meherin & K., the session offers a supportive environment for individuals seeking assistance in dealing with grief. Scheduled for March 30 from 5 to 7 pm, it is accessible both in person and online, with participation fees starting at Rs 100 to ensure accessibility for everyone.

Individuals interested in participating in these empowering and supportive sessions can register at Pause for Perspective and for details can check out https://www.instagram.com/pauseforperspective/