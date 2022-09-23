Registration for Town Planning recruitment begins

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has commenced accepting registrations for recruitment to Town Planning Building Overseer vacancies on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The Commission had notified 175 vacancies of Town Planning Building Overseer in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department. Selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be on the basis of the written examination which is likely to be conducted in the month of January 2023.

The examination comprises paper-I general studies and general abilities and paper-II concerned subject, which is of Intermediate vocational standard. Each paper will have 150 questions with 150 marks. While paper-I will be bilingual i.e., English and Telugu, paper-II will be conducted in English only.

Topics that will be covered in the paper-I are current affairs — regional, national and international, international relations and events, general science; India’s achievements in science and technology; environmental issues and disaster management; economy of India and Telangana; geography of India with focus on Telangana, Indian Constitution and polity with focus on local self-government, society, culture, heritage, arts and literature of Telangana, policies of Telangana State, history of modern India with focus on Indian national movement, history of Telangana with special emphasis on movement for Telangana Statehood, logical reasoning, analytical ability, and data interpretation and basic English.

Those candidates who qualify in the written examination in order of merit will be called for verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required. Qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to: OC, Sportsmen and EWS is not less than 40 per cent, BCs — not less than 35 per cent SCs, STs and PH – not less than 30 per cent.

Before applying for the posts, candidates should register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the official website of the TSPSC. Those who already have registered in OTR can apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in the OTR. The last date to register online is October 13.