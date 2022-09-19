Be more flexible about your study plan

Hyderabad: It is not really that easy to have a crack at competitive exams. When one is preparing for tough tests like the TSPSC, it’s important to have a proper study plan in place and ensure that it is strictly followed through. So, how can we go about making and sticking to your timetable?According to expert advice, creating a study plan on a daily basis rather than making a weekly timetable or schedule works better in terms of motivating you.

If you can make a plan at the start of the day before you sit down to study, it will help you make the best use of your whole day. Make sure to include downtime or breaks in between your study sessions in your plan so that you don’t feel disappointed at the end of the day for not allotting enough time for some activity or regret not taking a proper break.

Keeping track of completed tasks for the day goes a long way in ensuring you are on the right path in your overall study schedule. By doing this, you’ll get to know what is completed and what is still pending. Looking at the number of tasks ticked off on your to-do list can work as a booster and motivate you to do better the next day.

Alternatively, instead of dividing your day into tasks, you can just focus on the study sessions only and count the number of study sessions you managed to complete each day. Remember, it’s not necessary to have really long sessions of 2-3 hours each. You can break them down further and your study sessions can range from 30 minutes to 2 hours. Ideally, don’t stretch the session beyond 2 hours as it can lead to mental exhaustion and your brain not absorbing anything you studied. So, keep your sessions as short as possible and take breaks in between.

A great way to measure your success at keeping up with your study plan is to take 5 minutes to Write a review of sorts based on your daily, weekly and monthly study sessions to put into perspective how it is going and make changes as and when there is a need.