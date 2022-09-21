26,374 candidates to appear for Group-1 exam in Khammam

05:12 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Khammam: As many as 26, 374 candidates would be appearing for Group-1 job test to be conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on October 16 in erstwhile Khammam district.

The district officials in Kothagudem and Khammam districts were gearing up to make arrangements for conducting the test. Khammam district Collector VP Gautham informed that a total of 69 examination centres would be set up at different places in the district to conduct the exam. Steps were being taken to appoint chief superintendents, flying squads and invigilators besides installing CCTV cameras at the exam centres. The district officials were directed to provide drinking water supply and uninterrupted power supply at the centres.

Kothagudem district Collector Anudeep Durishetty informed that a total of 9018 candidates would attend the test at 22 exam centres to be set up in Kothagudem (10 centres), at Paloncha (7) and at Laxmidevipally (five centres). District officials of revenue, police, education, health, panchayat raj and Mission Bhagiratha were directed to make effective arrangements in coordination with each other. DRO was told to appoint chief superintendents, flying squads and invigilators for the smooth conduct of the test, he said.

Education department officials were asked to submit proposals to install CCTV cameras in government educational institutions, where the test would be conducted while the private institutions were told to install the CCTV cameras on their own, he added.