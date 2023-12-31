Relatives of persons who died in Gulf seek support

Two such families had met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and told him their troubles.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Two such families had met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and told him their troubles.

Karimnagar: Family members of persons who died in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf regions due to various reasons are seeking the support of the State government. Leading a miserable life after the death of the breadwinner of the family, they want the State government to fulfill its promises made to such families as well as migrant labourers during the Assembly election campaign.

Two such families had met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and told him their troubles. They had met Gandhi with the help of Telangana Gulf Congress president Singireddy Naresh Reddy and Gulf JAC chairman Guggilla Ravigoud on the 60th day of the yatra near Nizampet in Medak district on November 6, 2022.

Muda Laxmi, wife of the late Muda Ashok met Gandhi along with her 10-month-old daughter and explained her problems. Moved by their plight, Gandhi had asked Ponnam Prabhakar to help the family. A tribal from Nirmal district, Ashok had migrated to Abu Dhabi but died there.

Bachala Jamuna, wife of late Rajanarsaiah also met the AICC leader and shared her grief with him. A dalit from Kondapur, Velgatoor mandal of Jagtial district, Rajanarsaiah is said to have died by suicide in Sharjah.

In another incident, two widows Noorjahan Begum from Binola, Navipet mandal of Nizamabad district and Dandugula Laxmi from Raikal mandal of Jagtial district also met Rahul Gandhi while the latter was participating in the Congress election campaign meeting held in Armoor of Nizamabad district on November 29, 2018.

On these occasions, Gandhi had assured to provide assistance to them if the Congress was voted to power.

Moreover, in its 2023 assembly election manifesto, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) included four assurances for Gulf workers and NRIs. A welfare board for NRIs, formation of a Gulf Welfare Board, Rs.5 lakh ex gratia to kin of those who died in the Gulf and a toll free helpline were promised in the manifesto.

Emigrants Welfare Forum President Bheem Reddy Mandha wanted the State government to immediately pay Rs.5 lakh as ex gratia to these families.