Release date announced for Nithiin starrer ‘Extra,’ unveils first look poster

Director Vakkantham Vamsi shared the poster with the caption, "Get ready for an extraordinary cinematic adventure! Here's the highly-anticipated and sensational first look of EXTRA - 'Ordinary Man.'"

By ANI Updated On - 03:16 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Mumbai: Makers of the action entertainer ‘Extra’ starring Nithiin unveiled the first look poster along with the release date.

Taking to Twitter, director Vakkantham Vamsi treated fans with a first look of Nithiin and the new film update.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Brace yourselves for an extraordinary cinematic adventure Here’s the much-awaited and sensational first look of #EXTRA – 𝘖𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘔𝘢𝘯.”

The film is slated to release on December 23.

The poster showed two different avatars of actors,

In the poster, Nithiin can be seen in a rough look and carried long hair and a heavy beard. In the other poster, he looks extremely relaxed and has a light beard.

The second look showed him in the swag with a light beard and pair of shades.

The makers are through with 60 per cent of the filming. The remaining is under process.

Starring Nithiin and Sree Leela, the Telugu movie is being helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi.

Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy [Sreshth Movies] in collaboration with Aditya Movies & Entertainments.

Meanwhile, apart from Nithiin reuniting with Rashmika Mandanna for a new film.

After Bheeshma, Nithiin not only going to collaborate with Rashmika but filmmaker Venky Kudumula.

Few months ago, megastar Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard for the mahurat shot while director Bobby switched on the camera. Gopichand Malineni directed the first shot.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika took to Instagram and shared pictures from a puja ceremony conducted on the sets of the film.

“Guys today I had a Pooja ceremony for my next.. #VNRTrio and it’s my #RM21.. @chiranjeevikonidela sir and some of my favourite people @hanurpudi , @buchibabusana_official, @director.bobby & @dongopichand came to the Pooja to show us their support..Our gang is coming to you again with some crazy, fun, new and exciting stuff.. so I hope we have your blessings and love,” she said in the caption.

This is Rashmika’s second film with the Nithiin and Venky combo after Bheeshma.