Ishq movie special shows planned for Nithiin’s birthday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:41 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Ishq is one of the best films of actor Nithin’s career and will last forever in the hearts of the Telugu audience. This is because of the breezy tale of love the film revolves around. Also, the lead pair, Nithiin and Nitya Menon, make the film much more appealing to the audience. Their chemistry on screen as Rahul and Priya is adorable. The film is now hitting the big screens again next week.

Ishq is going to have special shows in theatres in the Telugu states on March 29 on the occasion of Nithiin’s birthday. The Telugu audience are thrilled to watch this romantic blockbuster once again on the big screens.

Ishq is one of the highest grossing films of 2012 and also won the best home viewing film award at the Nandi Awards in the same year. Vikram K. Kumar directed the film, which Sreshth Movies produced. Anup Rubens is the music director for the film.

Nithiin is currently making a film with the director Vakkantham Vamsi. Sreeleela is the female lead. The film is being made by Sreshth Movies. Nithiin announced another film yesterday under the direction of Venky Kudumula and production of Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress.