Relief for KCR, Telangana High Court grants stay on ‘rail roko’ agitation case

Court points out that prima facie, the sections under which he was charged were not applicable since he was not present on the spot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 12:43 PM

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court granted a stay on a case against BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, which was registered in 2011 on allegations of organising a protest for a separate Telangana State.

Chandrashekhar Rao had on Monday approached the High Court seeking quashing of the case, which was registered by the police for offences of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing a public servant from performing his duties, criminal intimidation and for various offences under the IPC and the Railway Act.

His petition raised various contentions, including the absence of any substantial evidence against him. The petition also stated that a separate Telangana State was already formed and pursuing a case after 13 years without any evidence did not serve any purpose.

On Tuesday, the court pointed out that prima facie, the sections under which he was charged, including for unlawful assembly, were not applicable since he was not present on the spot.