Remove road blockades from three roads in SCB: FNECS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: The Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) in a letter addressing the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), requested to remove road blockades from three roads. They said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) orders issued on reopening of the roads in SCB were only partially followed.

They mentioned the wall at Lakdawala junction, where Richardson Road meets Rajiv Rahadari, has been demolished. However, the wall where this road crosses Rajendrasinhji Road, and a wooden gate where it meets Gen Krishna Rao Marg have not been removed yet.

In the letter, they also mentioned that, only half of the wall, blocking Ammuguda Road has been removed and the gate of the Byam Road was also partially removed.

Federation members also said that means of public transport such as autos, TSRTC buses, etc., were not being allowed on the roads and there is also a restriction on civilian pedestrian movement and cyclists.

The reopened junctions were being manned by army sentries, who were subjecting all civilians to ID checks and pointed out that, the MoD orders do not specify any such checkings. They requested the CEO to include the status of these roads in the compliance report and get the blockades removed.

The MoD in April had ordered the reopening of five roads Protenee Road, Byam Road, Richardson Road, Ammuguda Road, and Albain Road, that were closed for years.