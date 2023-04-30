Secunderabad Cantonment residents jubilant at reopening of roads, thank KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

The MoD had ordered the reopening of five roads Protenee Road, Byam Road, Richardson Road, Ammuguda Road, and Albain Road, that were closed for years

Hyderabad: Much to the joy of the civilians residing in the Secunderabad Cantonment areas, the blockades that restricted their movement for years have started to disappear.

And the residents can’t stop thanking profusely the MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao for his sustained efforts with the Ministry of Defence in getting the restrictions on road usage in cantonment areas, eased.

Says the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAs) General Secretary, BT Srinivasan, “We are celebrating today as the roads that were out of bounds for years have reopened.”

Following the Ministry of Defence (MoD) orders issued the previous week on reopening of the roads in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), the Local Military Authority (LMA) late on Saturday demolished the blockades built on them.

The blockades which included walls at Lakdawala Junction, Ammuguda Junction, and one gate each at Protenee Road and Byam Road at Eagle Chowk, were bulldozed. The MoD had ordered the reopening of five roads Protenee Road, Byam Road, Richardson Road, Ammuguda Road, and Albain Road, that were closed for years.

With these roads being reopened, residents of SCB including the members of Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) thanked the Telangana government and Minister KT Rama Rao.

Residents of SCB said that blockades being demolished was a major step towards putting an end to the inconveniences faced by citizens staying in the north-eastern parts of the city. Commuting to other parts of the city from SCB has been eased with the restrictions on road usage being lifted.

The reopening of these roads has reduced the distance between Balajinagar and Yapral, apart from cutting down the distance between Rajiv Rahadari and Nagpur Highway. Scores of students including the ones studying in St Ann’s, Bolarum, Loyola Academy, Valerian Grammar School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Bolarum, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, etc., are also benefitted.

With the LMA pulling down the road blockades, the travel distance has reduced between Sainikpuri, AS Rao and between Bolarum, Nagpur Highway and Shamirpet. The traffic will also decongest at busy Lothukunta Circle, said members of FNECS.

“We thank Telangana government and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Road, and MoD, LMA and SCB for this citizen-friendly decision,” said CS Chandrashekhar, Secretary, FNECS.

The UFERWAs said the reopening of roads was a great relief for lakhs of people living in Alwal, Bolaram, Yapral and Malkajgiri as they now have better access to Rajiv Rahadari.