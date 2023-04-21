MoD orders reopening of five roads in Secunderabad Cantonment

MoD has ordered the reopening of five roads in Secunderabad Cantonment Board that were closed for years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

File Photo of Cantonment roads

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has ordered the reopening of five roads – Protenee Road, Byam Road, Richardson Road, Ammuguda Road, and Albain Road, in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) that were closed for years.

The MoD had constituted a committee to look into the closure of 39 roads by the Local Military Authority (LMA) without completing the procedure to assess the need for their closure based on threat perception. Based on the recommendations of the committee, MoD has conveyed its decision and decided to open 12 roads in different parts of the country with immediate effect including five SCB roads.

Speaking to Telangana Today, residents in SCB jurisdiction expressed happiness and said that in addition to the five roads, more SCB roads should be made available for the civilians. “We are very happy that the five roads that were closed for years, have been reopened. Representations of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao have yielded results,” said former SCB member Pandu Yadav.

In addition to the five SCB roads, Parade Road in Delhi, Upper Mall Road in Kasauli, and the Road in Military Station located in Ranchi are some among the 12 roads to be reopened with immediate effect.