Hyderabad citizens demand removal of rumble strips, GHMC urged to act

In Hyderabad and images and videos showcasing the safety concerns of these strips, the campaign posts are being retweeted in hundreds, with its interaction section turning into a space for users to share their concerns.

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 6 April 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: Frustrated with having to deal with the ups and downs of inconvenient rumble strips on city roads every day, people are taking to social media platforms, reminding the authorities of potential health hazards and vehicle damage.

Saturday was a milestone for this citizen-led online discourse, as noted traffic safety account Team Road Squad posted their campaign’s 50th post.

Also Read Hyderabad’s good samaritans rally to protect stray animals amidst looming heat wave

Headlined ‘Daily Reminder’, these tweets are urging GHMC to rethink their position on rumble strips. Armed with #RemoveRumbleStrips.

In Hyderabad and images and videos showcasing the safety concerns of these strips, the campaign posts are being retweeted in hundreds, with its interaction section turning into a space for users to share their concerns.

Multiple other city-based road safety experts and cyclists have also taken to the platform, amplifying the message of this initiative.

“In these 50 days, our posts got thousands of comments explaining how they are suffering from these rumble strips. Sadly, one person questioned GHMC how he is supposed to travel on roads with these strips after he had undergone brain surgery,” shares Harsha, admin of the page, adding that he hopes authorities take action soon.

Further, of the 350 participants they surveyed on the platform, 91 per cent stated that rumble strips are painful, indicating public disapproval of this preventative road safety measure.

Along with the number of strips placed together, it is the thickness and ill-suited placement that irks the motorists.