Renewable solar energy veteran Goutham Jain conferred with ‘Times Achiever Award’ in 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:13 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Referred to as a veteran in the solar industry, Goutham Jain is also a philanthropist and green living enthusiast.

Hyderabad: To recognize the contribution of solar energy veteran Goutham Jain in the Indian renewable energy landscape, Times Group felicitated him with the significant Times achiever award on 10th Oct 2022.

The award night was held at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, in Mumbai, in the presence of many distinguished personalities, including famous names from Bollywood, such as Anees Bazmee, the much-admired Director of this year’s blockbuster Bhulbhulaya 2 and stunning actress Huma Qureshi.

The honour was conferred to the transformative leader for constantly inspiring people at large by setting a true standard of excellence and his solar energy contribution that has significantly shaped society.

Under the extraordinary leadership of Goutham Jain, his Hyderabad-based company, Viraj Energies, and Developers have been rated among the leading and most successful developers of solar energy solutions. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing, and selling Solar Electricity/Lighting/Thermal solutions, PV Modules, Water Pumps, EPC Utility Grids, KW Rooftop Solutions, etc.

Referred to as a veteran in the solar industry, Goutham Jain is also the President & Member of the Society for Renewable Energy Empowerment (SREE). Elaborating more on his role and work as the management head of SREE, Mr. Goutham said, “In the present scenario, India has the potential to grow into a global supplier of renewable energy solutions. The need of the hour is to engage in using clean fuel to promote carbon reduction and climate change. Set up with the key objective to establish India as a global leader of solar energy, SREE as a society was formed to promote and monitor renewable energy empowerment and research initiatives, as well as educate related industries and individuals.”

The Society for Renewable Energy Empowerment (SREE) is spearheading India’s transition to a clean energy economy, laying the groundwork for solar to account for half of the country’s electricity output by 2040. The organisation is advocating the usage of Indian solar panels and supporting the building of the Make In India campaign.

Mr Jain and his associates at SREE fight for policies that aid in the transformation of every village, town, city, and metro city with the support of its member firms, integrators, various government agencies, and other strategic partners. Their work is to track and disseminate data and seek out the best solutions in policy, industry best practices, and cutting-edge technology with regard to this sector.

The visionary leader is working diligently to brand SREE as a recognized Strategic Society(Associate) for accomplishments in every kind of renewable energy research & development in India. His commitments to developing a complete vision for the Renewable Decade via research, education, and advocacy are commendable. Apart from holding impressive expertise in global solar market understanding, Mr Jain is also a philanthropist and green living enthusiast.

