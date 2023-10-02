Renowned cricket coach Mirza Rathmath Baig passes away at 84

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Mirza Rathmath Baig

Hyderabad: Renowned former cricket coach Mirza Rathmath Baig passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday night at his residence. He was 84 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Baig had represented Hyderabad and Services for 12 years in Ranji Trophy and served as coach after his retirement. The NIS qualified coach was the coach of India under-19 team in 1980 and was BCCI national coach for six years from 1977 to 1983. He also worked as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach for 27 years from 1974 to 2001. In between, he also worked as the national coach for Maldives from January 7, 1987 to 7th January 1991.

His last rites were held in Hyderabad on Monday and noted cricketers MSK Prasad, Asaduddin Owaisi, Ahmed Quadri, Md Faiyazudding Ghasi among others.

