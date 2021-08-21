Reopen schools for offline classes: TRSMA

Hyderabad: Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has urged the State government to reopen schools for physical classes as was being done by other States.

TRSMA members led by association president Kandala Papi Reddy met MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy here on Saturday and explained the hardships being faced by private budget schools and teachers in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before accepting the nominal rolls of Class X students, the TRSMA wanted the government to extend the ETR for schools for two years as was done by the Central government for CBSE schools. It also requested financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of correspondents and teachers who died by suicide due to financial constraints in the pandemic.

Citing a letter of the Government of India, the association appealed to the government to exempt road tax for buses and vehicles of schools for the lockdown period and property tax for the Covid period besides placing schools in the domestic category slab.

The association urged the government to extend financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month and 25 kg rice to all teachers until the schools reopen for physical classes.

