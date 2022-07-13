Rescue operation is on for missing scribe in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Jagtial: Rescue operation is continuing to trace the scribe, who got swept away in flood water of a local rivulet in between Ramojipet-Bhupathipur of Raikal mandal on Tuesday night.

The rescue operation, which stopped after midnight, resumed in the morning by deploying professional swimmers and an earth mover. Local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar monitored the rescue operation through the day. However, they failed to trace the scribe as well as car till in the evening since the flow in the rivulet is high.

It may be recalled here that Ntv reporter from Jagtial, Jameer, who went to Bornapalli of Raikal mandal to cover an NDRF rescue of stranded workers, was returning to Jagtial afer he came to know about his daughter getting injured.

Jameer and another person Ershad were returing in a car. They waited for some time in Bhupathipur as a rivulet was in spate. Based on the local peoples’ advice that it was possible to cross the stream if the car was driven in first gear, they dared to cross the rivulet.

However, when they reached the middle of the stream, the car got struck and washed away in the flood water. Though Ershad managed to escape by coming out from the vehicle, the scribe get washed away along with the car.

Ershad said he could see Jameer trying to open the car door. “I managed to come out of the floating vehhicle, swam for some distance and managed to catch hold of a tree branch and saved myself”. On the other hand, some journalists were stuck in Bhupathipur on their way back to Jagtial. Knowing about it, legislature Sanjay Kumar managed to reach them at around 2 am by travelling in another route and brought them back to Jagtial.